HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business »  Sensex reclaims 78K-level; Nifty surges 414 points

Sensex reclaims 78K-level; Nifty surges 414 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 16:39 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, registering their fourth day of rally, as investors turned buoyant after foreign investors returned to domestic equities amid expectations of a breakthrough in US-Japan trade negotiations over reciprocal tariffs.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,508.91 points or 1.96 per cent to reclaim the 78,000 level.

It finally settled at 78,553.20. During the day, it soared 1,572.48 points or 2.04 per cent to 78,616.77.

 

The NSE Nifty surged 414.45 points or 1.77 per cent to 23,851.65.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.

Tech Mahindra and Maruti were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,936.42 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, FIIs bought equities for Rs 6,065.78 crore.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Tokyo's Nikkei 225, Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled higher.

The US and Japan are currently holding trade talks over reciprocal tariffs, with an aim to strike a deal soon.

"A strong rally in large-cap stocks was observed today, primarily driven by financials, amid expectations of improved margins stemming from changes in savings deposit interest rates.

"Positive sentiment was further supported by a reversal in FII flows, although the sustainability of this trend remains uncertain.

"Nonetheless, optimism surrounding the domestic market persists, bolstered by the expectation of a favourable outcome from US-India trade negotiations and a relatively minimal disruption from the US-China trade tensions.

"Additionally, a moderating inflation trajectory towards more comfortable levels is further enhancing market sentiment," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.94 per cent to $66.47 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fitch cuts India growth estimates by 10 bps to 6.4%
Fitch cuts India growth estimates by 10 bps to 6.4%
Private Hospitals to Add 34,000 Beds by FY29
Private Hospitals to Add 34,000 Beds by FY29
With ML and AI, IBM shows the fight is not over for mainframes
With ML and AI, IBM shows the fight is not over for mainframes
India's Medtech Industry To Develop High-end Equipment
India's Medtech Industry To Develop High-end Equipment
Dubai offers India Inc a low-tariff launchpad into EMs
Dubai offers India Inc a low-tariff launchpad into EMs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 2

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched, every event, every time2:03

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched, every...

Sushmita Sen-Karan Veer Mehra twin in black, pose for paps at a wedding event1:08

Sushmita Sen-Karan Veer Mehra twin in black, pose for...

Heavy storm wreaks havoc in J-K's Poonch1:42

Heavy storm wreaks havoc in J-K's Poonch

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD