News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex pares most losses; ends down 104 points

Sensex pares most losses; ends down 104 points

Source: PTI
December 20, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks recovered most of their intra-day losses and ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

BSE

Photograph: Punit Pranjpe/Reuters

Helped by last minute buying activity in some of the index heavyweights, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex managed to trim most of its early declines and ended lower by 103.90 points or 0.17 per cent at 61,702.29.

During the day, it had tumbled 703.51 points or 1.13 per cent to 61,102.68.

 

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 35.15 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,385.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro,  Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank ended in the green from the 30-share pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.65 per cent to $80.32 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 538.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India may become a supply hub for Apple iPhone
India may become a supply hub for Apple iPhone
Mobile user base shrinks by 1.82 million
Mobile user base shrinks by 1.82 million
NBFCs' share in India's lending pie fall to 5-year low
NBFCs' share in India's lending pie fall to 5-year low
Defiant Eshwarappa says he will be minister again
Defiant Eshwarappa says he will be minister again
Row in RS over Kharge's 'not a dog of BJP' remark
Row in RS over Kharge's 'not a dog of BJP' remark
Toy story: India is fast closing the gap with China
Toy story: India is fast closing the gap with China
PICS: World Champs Messi, Team Come Home
PICS: World Champs Messi, Team Come Home

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Toy story: India is fast closing the gap with China

Toy story: India is fast closing the gap with China

GST compensation of Rs 17,176 crore pending to states

GST compensation of Rs 17,176 crore pending to states

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances