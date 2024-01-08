Sensex pares losses, still ends down 671 points

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with deep losses on Monday, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.

Photograph:Arko Datta/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 670.93 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 71,355.22.

During the day, it fell 725.11 points or 1 per cent to 71,301.04.

The Nifty declined 197.80 points or 0.91 per cent to 21,513.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, ITC, Nestle, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards.

In contrast, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Titan were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

"The market witnessed widespread selling as the euphoria over early rate cuts may diminish due to the better-than-expected non-farm payroll data from the US and the consequent rise in the US 10-year yield.

"In the near term, investors' trade positions will be more inclined towards the upcoming result season," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.21 per cent to $77.81 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,696.86 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.