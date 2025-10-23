HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex pares gains on profit-booking; ends up 130 pts

Sensex pares gains on profit-booking; ends up 130 pts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 23, 2025 16:55 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday, helped by robust buying in IT and tech stocks amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

After hitting a 52-week high, indices reversed most of their intra-day gains on fag-end profit-taking after sentiment turned cautious amid concerns over US sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies.

Besides, an over one per cent decline in heavyweight Reliance Industries also pulled the markets lower.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 130.06 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 84,556.40.

During the day, it jumped 863.72 points or 1.02 per cent to 85,290.06.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 22.80 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 25,891.40.

"Domestic equities started on a positive note; however, they pared early gains as investors booked profits following sanctions on Russian oil and the possible postponement of India–US trade negotiations.

"Meanwhile, IT stocks advanced as sentiment improved after Trump's softer tone on H1B visas...

"As the undercurrent vibes of the domestic market have improved due to a possible India-US deal and a rise in consumer demand, the broad market is expected to do much better henceforth," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

FIIs are gradually returning to Indian markets, encouraged by expectations of earnings rebound in H2 FY26 supported by festive demand, tax benefits and GST reductions, he added.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys climbed 3.86 per cent. HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

However, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 96.72 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed further sanctions on Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO  (Lukoil) - Russia's two largest oil companies that the Trump administration accuses of helping fund the Kremlin's "war machine" in Ukraine.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 5.43 per cent to $65.99 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Private Talent At PSU Banks Is Welcome, But...
Tesla, VinFast Fail To Make A Splash In India
Who Will Gain How Much If Tata Sons Goes Public?
Tentative Truce In Tata Trusts: BusinessLine Report
JLR Cyberattack Triggers $2.55 Billion Shockwave
