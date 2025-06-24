HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex pares gains; ends up 150 points

Sensex pares gains; ends up 150 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 24, 2025 16:39 IST

x

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday gave up most of their sharp intra-day gains due to the emergence of profit-taking as investors turned cautious amid reports of a ceasefire violation between Iran and Israel.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In the morning trade, markets bounced back sharply, mirroring a rally in global peers and a steep decline in crude oil prices amid hopes of a potential de-escalation in the West Asia conflict.

After surging 1,121.37 points or 1.36 per cent to 83,018.16 in intra-day trade, the 30-share Sensex later trimmed most of its gains as reports surfaced of the ceasefire plan faltering.

But, the benchmark still managed to settle in the green, climbing 158.32 points or 0.19 per cent to 82,055.11.

 

On similar lines, the 50-share Nifty rose 72.45 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 25,044.35.

The index fell from an intra-day high of 25,317.70.

"Initial gains in the domestic market, driven by the ceasefire announcement and sharp drop in crude prices, were short-lived as renewed geopolitical tensions in the West Asia unsettled investor sentiment.

"Adding to the uncertainty was heightened volatility due to expiry day dynamics.

"Although the market attempted to break out of its recent consolidation range, persistent global risks continue to impede momentum," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

From the Sensex constituents, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Power Grid,  Trent, NTPC, Maruti, HCL Tech and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled significantly higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 3.20 per cent to $69.13 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,874.38 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought stocks worth Rs 5,591.77 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Is SEBI Probing A Trading Giant?
Why Is SEBI Probing A Trading Giant?
Adani Group to invest $5-20 bn over next 5 years
Adani Group to invest $5-20 bn over next 5 years
'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
How SEBI Plans To Tackle Investor Frauds
How SEBI Plans To Tackle Investor Frauds
How realty firms stand to gain from data centre boom
How realty firms stand to gain from data centre boom

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken-Mushroom Soup: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Redmi Pad 2: Flexible Use With Wi-Fi, SIM, & Stylus

webstory image 3

17 Pics Explaining Why Antarctica Is Otherworldly

VIDEOS

Darsheel Safary, Neeta Shah get candid about 'Gamerlog'9:09

Darsheel Safary, Neeta Shah get candid about 'Gamerlog'

Ambubachi Mela begins in Guwahati1:11

Ambubachi Mela begins in Guwahati

SOG, CRPF conduct search operation ahead Amarnath Yatra in Kathua2:36

SOG, CRPF conduct search operation ahead Amarnath Yatra...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD