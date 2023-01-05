News
Sensex pares early gains; ends down 304 points

Sensex pares early gains; ends down 304 points

Source: PTI
January 05, 2023 16:13 IST
Equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday, dragged down by banking and finance counters and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 304.18 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,353.27 after it failed to hold on to initial gains.

During the day, it fell 607.61 points or 1 per cent to 60,049.84.

 

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,992.15.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 7.21 per cent. The other major laggards were Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel.

ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.04 per cent to $79.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,620.89 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
A Banking Year Marked By Three Cs
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
'Keep booking profits with market highs'
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Ukraine: Know What Black Tulip Does?
Foreign varsities can now set up campuses in India
11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers
'One must not exit equities completely'

'One must not exit equities completely'

'A slip-up can break trust of investors'

'A slip-up can break trust of investors'

