Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 2% on buying in financial, IT stocks

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 02, 2025 17:29 IST

x

Benchmark Sensex rallied 1,436 points to close at a two-week high on Thursday on buying in financial, auto and IT shares.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,436.30 points or 1.83 per cent -- its best single-day gain in more than a month -- to settle at 79,943.71.

During the day, it soared 1,525.46 points or 1.94 per cent to 80,032.87.

 

The NSE Nifty surged 445.75 points or 1.88 per cent to 24,188.65.

From 30 Sensex shares, Bajaj Finserv jumped nearly 8 per cent while Bajaj Finance soared over 6 per cent. Maruti, Titan, Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other major gainers.

Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard.

The gross GST collection rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in December despite a significant increase in both domestic and export refunds.

India's manufacturing sector growth fell to a 12-month low in December, as new business orders and production expanded at softer rates, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was at 56.4 in December, down from 56.5 in November, indicating a weaker improvement in operating conditions.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,782.71 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.09 per cent to $75.47 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Inflation During 2024
20 EV Launches In 2025
2025: Top 10 Stocks To Watch Out
RBI, Always Watchful, Always Vigilant
The India Story: 90% Work In Progress
