Sensex, Nifty settle lower in volatile trade

Sensex, Nifty settle lower in volatile trade

Source: PTI
September 13, 2024 16:33 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather on Friday after a record rally in the previous session and ended marginally lower on the emergence of profit-taking.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 71.77 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 82,890.94.

During the day, it dived 309.49 points or 0.37 per cent to 82,653.22.

The NSE Nifty dropped 32.40 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,356.50.

 

Adani Ports was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, declining 1.37 per cent, followed by ITC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Maruti, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower, while Seoul and Hong Kong ended in positive territory.

"The market took a breather and ended on a flat note after the previous day's sharp uptick.

"Despite domestic CPI inflation being within the RBI's target band, the increase in food prices may influence the central bank to remain prudent on rates.

"Higher liquidity from FIIs to the domestic market and a slide in US 10-year yield increased the prospects of the FED rate cut, which will aid domestic sentiment," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,695 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.03 per cent to $72.71 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
