Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh lifetime highs

Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh lifetime highs

Source: PTI
November 29, 2022 16:40 IST
The Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh lifetime peaks on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Brokers

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 177.04 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high.

During the day, it jumped 382.6 points or 0.61 per cent to its lifetime intra-day peak of 62,887.40.

 

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 55.30 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Titan and HCL Technologies were the major winners.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

"Indian markets opened on positive note following positive overall Asian markets... During the afternoon session the markets continued their positive trend with heavy buying in FMCG and consumer durables stocks. Sentiments remained optimistic as data showed that foreign portfolio investors have infused funds worth Rs 32,344 crore in the Indian stock markets so far in the month of November and became net buyers again," said Narendra Solanki - Head Fundamental Research- Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.45 per cent higher at $85.23 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 935.88 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
