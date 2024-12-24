Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in highly volatile trade

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note in a volatile trade on Tuesday, as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines awaiting further triggers amid persistent foreign fund outflows.

After gyrating between highs and lows, the 30-share index declined 67.30 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 78,472.87.

During the day, it dropped 142.38 points or 0.18 per cent to 78,397.79.

The NSE Nifty dipped 25.80 points or 0.11 per cent to 23,727.65.

From the 30 blue-chip stocks, Power Grid, State Bank of India, Titan, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Infosys were among the laggards.

In contrast, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC and Zomato were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 168.71 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Seoul and Tokyo ended in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.62 per cent to $73.08 a barrel.