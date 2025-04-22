HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty rise on foreign fund inflows, buying in banking shares

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
April 22, 2025 16:24 IST

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, extending the gaining streak to the sixth day on continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in banking shares.

Brokers

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 79,595.59.

During the day, it jumped 415.8 points or 0.52 per cent to 79,824.30.

 

The NSE Nifty went up by 41.70 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,167.25.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,970.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled higher while South Korea's Kospi index and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.61 per cent to $67.33 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
RELATED STORIES

Trade pact: India, US made 'significant progress'
Rising investor appetite makes Biryani a $2-4 bn mkt
Airlines face turbulence over new global emission norms
'Retaliatory Tariffs By Us Won't Hurt US'
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Will India Sink or Reform?
