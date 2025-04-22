Sensex, Nifty rise on foreign fund inflows, buying in banking shares

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, extending the gaining streak to the sixth day on continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in banking shares.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 79,595.59.

During the day, it jumped 415.8 points or 0.52 per cent to 79,824.30.

The NSE Nifty went up by 41.70 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,167.25.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,970.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled higher while South Korea's Kospi index and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.61 per cent to $67.33 a barrel.