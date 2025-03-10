HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty pare gains to close lower on fag-end selling

Sensex, Nifty pare gains to close lower on fag-end selling

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 16:32 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a volatile session on Monday dragged by selling in industrials and oil & gas shares.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 217.41 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 74,115.17 with 22 of its constituents ending lower and eight with gains.

The index opened higher and touched a high of 74,741.25 during the day.

 

However, selling pressure emerged in the pre-close session and the index tanked 310.34 points or 0.41 per cent to hit a low of 74,022.24.

The Nifty of NSE declined by 92.20 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 22,460.30.

From the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Nestle India, Asian Paints, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals and ICICI Bank were the gainers.

"Global headwinds continue to drag the market sentiment, with the rise in US unemployment rates and tariffs leading to uncertainty, indicating that volatility is here to stay for the near term," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Nair said the domestic macros are favouring investors to start accumulating the beaten-down stocks with caution in the short term, while the long term appears attractive.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a mixed note.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs  2,035.10 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) outnumbered the FIIs by acquiring equities worth Rs 2,320.36 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.34 per cent to $70.60 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gift City Helps Ahmedabad's Rise As Trading Powerhouse
Gift City Helps Ahmedabad's Rise As Trading Powerhouse
MUST READ Interview: 'Bull Market Has Ended'
MUST READ Interview: 'Bull Market Has Ended'
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
Must Read: How To Make Money In A Bear Market
Must Read: How To Make Money In A Bear Market
Can India's Gold, Silver Slash US Trade Deficit?
Can India's Gold, Silver Slash US Trade Deficit?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remember Madhavrao Scindia?

webstory image 2

Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10

webstory image 3

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Poonam Pandey at the airport0:36

SPOTTED: Poonam Pandey at the airport

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at IIFA Green Carpet1:57

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at...

Tourists flock to Dal Lake to experience its serene beauty, enjoy chilly weather1:12

Tourists flock to Dal Lake to experience its serene...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD