Sensex, Nifty pare gains; end in red

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; end in red

Source: PTI
October 21, 2024 16:35 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up initial gains and ended lower on Monday tracking a sharp fall in Kotak Mahindra Bank and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share Sensex declined 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 81,151.27.

The barometer shot 545 points at the opening but succumbed to selling pressure later and hit a low of 80,811.23.

 

The index gyrated 958.79 points between the day's high and the low level.

The NSE Nifty dipped 72.95 points or 0.29 per cent to 24,781.10.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked over 4 per cent after the company's quarterly earnings failed to cheer investors.

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and JSW Steel were the other big laggards.

HDFC Bank climbed nearly 3 per cent after the firm on Saturday reported a 6 per cent increase in September quarter net profit to Rs 17,825.91 crore on a consolidated basis.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post-tax net grew to Rs 16,820.97 crore during the reporting period, as against Rs 15,976.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,485.70 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,214.83 crore.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower while Seoul and Shanghai ended higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.04 per cent to $73.82 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
