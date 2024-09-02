Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time closing high levels on Monday, tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

The US rate cut hopes and renewed foreign fund inflows are fuelling the recent rally in domestic equities, traders said.

Surging for the 10th straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,559.84.

During the day, it surged 359.51 points or 0.43 per cent to reach a new intra-day record peak of 82,725.28.

The NSE Nifty climbed 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at a lifetime closing high of 25,278.70, taking its winning run to the 13th day in a row.

During the day, it soared 97.75 points or 0.38 per cent to hit a fresh all-time intra-day peak of 25,333.65.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,318.14 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"The market has entered a zone of steady but mild up-move caused by the accumulation of quality large-caps.

"FIIs turning buyers last week mainly due to some large bulk deals also has improved sentiments in the market," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.14 per cent to $77.04 a barrel.