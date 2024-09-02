News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs

Source: PTI
September 02, 2024 16:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time closing high levels on Monday, tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The US rate cut hopes and renewed foreign fund inflows are fuelling the recent rally in domestic equities, traders said.

Surging for the 10th straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,559.84.

 

During the day, it surged 359.51 points or 0.43 per cent to reach a new intra-day record peak of 82,725.28.

The NSE Nifty climbed 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at a lifetime closing high of 25,278.70, taking its winning run to the 13th day in a row.

During the day, it soared 97.75 points or 0.38 per cent to hit a fresh all-time intra-day peak of 25,333.65.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,318.14 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"The market has entered a zone of steady but mild up-move caused by the accumulation of quality large-caps.

"FIIs turning buyers last week mainly due to some large bulk deals also has improved sentiments in the market," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.14 per cent to $77.04 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Banks Caught In A Trap
Banks Caught In A Trap
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed
Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed
PIX: Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win
PIX: Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August

Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August

Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions

Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances