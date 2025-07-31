HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty end in red on concerns over US tariff

Sensex, Nifty end in red on concerns over US tariff

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 31, 2025 17:03 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1 and an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Halting its two-day rally, the 30-share BSE index declined 296.28 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 81,185.58 after recovering some lost ground during the afternoon trade.

 

During the morning session, the gauge tanked 786.71 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 80,695.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 86.70 points or 0.35 per cent to 24,768.35.

The announcement is being seen as a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to demands made by the US, which has, in recent days, got favourable trade deals with major partners like Japan, the UK and the European Union.

The penalty was announced as India has made large purchases of oil and military equipment from Russia.

India is the first country to face a penalty for Russian imports.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, NTPC and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

However, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped 3.48 per cent after the firm reported a 5.97 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,768 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by gains from a re-estimation of taxes paid in the previous year.

Eternal, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid were also among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended in positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.74 per cent to $72.70 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 850.04 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's shrimp exports hit by US tariffs
India's shrimp exports hit by US tariffs
'US policy towards India takes unfortunate turn'
'US policy towards India takes unfortunate turn'
Higher US tariffs may trim GDP growth: Barclays
Higher US tariffs may trim GDP growth: Barclays
Trump's Tariff Give Electronics A Breather
Trump's Tariff Give Electronics A Breather
US sanctions Indian companies over Iran oil trade
US sanctions Indian companies over Iran oil trade

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Superb Rafi Songs

webstory image 2

10 Sonu Nigam Hits

webstory image 3

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Mushroom Soup

VIDEOS

Vice Army chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani retires after 39 years of service2:45

Vice Army chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani retires after 39...

Kapil Sibal questions Rafale capabilities against China's aircraft, slams Modi Govt 0:50

Kapil Sibal questions Rafale capabilities against China's...

Delhi rains turn deadly: Safdarjung Hospital flooded1:04

Delhi rains turn deadly: Safdarjung Hospital flooded

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD