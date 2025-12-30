HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty close marginally lower on foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 30, 2025 16:31 IST

Stock markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid thin year-end trading as persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities weighed on investors' sentiment.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Falling for the fifth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 20.46 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 84,675.08.

During the day, hit a high of 84,806.99 and a low of 84,470.94, gyrating 336.05 points.

 

Ending the day on a flat note, the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 3.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 25,938.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Titan were among the biggest laggards.

However, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,759.89 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,643.85 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.47 per cent to $62.23 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
