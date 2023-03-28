News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade

Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 17:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in highly volatile trade on Tuesday as losses in IT and auto stocks were largely offset by gains in banking and oil shares amid mixed global trends.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 40.14 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 57,613.72 as 19 of its stocks declined and 11 advanced.

The index opened higher and further climbed 295.59 points or 0.51 per cent to touch a high of 57,949.45.

It, however, failed to hold onto the gains and fell to a low of 57,494.91 later.

The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 34 points or 0.20 per cent to finish at 16,951.70 after gyrating between 17,061.75 and 16,913.75.

 

As many as 32 Nifty stocks declined, 17 advanced and one closed unchanged.

Adani Entertainment, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, HeroMotoCorp and Tata Motors were among major Nifty losers.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Tata Steel were the prominent winners.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Indian markets continued to stay in the grip of bears as investors remained cautious in expectation of further tightening from the RBI."

Nifty small and midcap stocks continued to underperform due to fall in investors risk appetite and FY23 tax harvesting, Nair added.

"Nifty witnessed yet another day of rangebound price action.

"It consolidated between 16,900 – 17,100 for the third consecutive day," Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Shanghai closed marginally lower.

European equities were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 126.76 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 57,653.86 on Monday.

The Nifty advanced 40.65 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 16,985.70.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to $78.51 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 890.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Luxury Carmakers Eye Small Towns
Luxury Carmakers Eye Small Towns
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
Sebi eases FPIs onboarding process
Sebi eases FPIs onboarding process
Half-fit Stokes a cause for concern for CSK?
Half-fit Stokes a cause for concern for CSK?
Nagpur man held for hoax bomb call to Fadnavis home
Nagpur man held for hoax bomb call to Fadnavis home
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
AI Express, AirAsia India under one reservation system
AI Express, AirAsia India under one reservation system

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

AI Express, AirAsia India under one reservation system

AI Express, AirAsia India under one reservation system

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances