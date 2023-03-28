News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » AI Express, AirAsia India move to unified reservation system

AI Express, AirAsia India move to unified reservation system

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India Express and AirAsia India have moved to a unified reservation system, whereby passengers can make bookings for both airlines through an integrated website.

Air Asia

Photograph: Olivia Harris/Reuters

The move is part of the ongoing process of merging AirAsia India with Air India Express.

The combined entity will focus on leisure-oriented and price-sensitive markets.

On March 27, the two airlines moved to a single, unified reservations system and website, and adopted common social media and customer support channels.

 

This migration, which largely involved Air India Express migrating to the systems used by AirAsia India, confers significant capability and efficiency benefits for the airline and passengers, a release said on Tuesday.

The development comes five months after AirAsia India was fully acquired by Air India, and three months after both AirAsia India and Air India Express were placed under a single CEO.

"Passengers are now able to make and manage bookings, and check-in to AirAsia India and Air India Express domestic and international flights, on an all-new integrated website airindiaexpress.com," the release said.

In the coming months, the release said the two airlines will continue integrating other internal systems and eventually, their air operating permits and regulatory posts.

According to the release, the integration of Air India Express and Air India will bring revenue, cost and operational benefits through broader adoption of each airline's best practices, systems and routes, and confer greater economies of scale.

"The new Air India Express will focus on leisure-oriented and price-sensitive markets while improving connectivity between key domestic cities and Air India's fast-expanding international network," it added.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the integration of the core reservations and passenger-facing systems of Air India Express and AirAsia India marks a significant milestone in the Air India Group's transformation journey.

"This new Air India Express, operating both domestically and internationally using systems optimised for low-cost airlines, gives the Group a much stronger LCC (Low-Cost Carrier) platform," he added.

AirAsia India flies to 19 domestic destinations while Air India Express operates to 14 international destinations from 19 Indian cities.

Last year, Tata Group acquired Air India along with Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in ground handling firm Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS).

Tata Group has four airlines -- Air India, Air India Express, AirAsia India and Vistara.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30
'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'
'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'
Luxury Carmakers Eye Small Towns
Luxury Carmakers Eye Small Towns
Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade
Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping
Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping
Bombay lawyers group moves SC against Dhankhar, Rijiju
Bombay lawyers group moves SC against Dhankhar, Rijiju

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Sebi eases FPIs onboarding process

Sebi eases FPIs onboarding process

Will markets reclaim March glory? Analysts weigh in

Will markets reclaim March glory? Analysts weigh in

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances