HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty close almost unchanged in choppy trade

Sensex, Nifty close almost unchanged in choppy trade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 17:13 IST

x

Domestic equities may enter a brief consolidation phase following this week's strong rally driven by the US-India trade deal.

BSE

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note in a choppy session on Wednesday as gains in PSU banks and auto shares were offset by losses in IT stocks.

Key Points

  • NSE Nifty inched up 18.70 points
  • Market attention has shifted back to mixed Q3 results
  • Domestic markets have begun to benefit from improving FII flows

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 84,233.64.

During the day, it hit a high of 84,487.34 and a low of 84,081.25.

The NSE Nifty inched up 18.70 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 25,953.85.

 

Gainers and losers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Eternal, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

On the other hand, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India, IndiGo, Trent, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharat Electronics Ltd were among the gainers.

What experts say

"Domestic equities may enter a brief consolidation phase following this week's strong rally driven by the US-India trade deal.

"Market attention has shifted back to mixed Q3 results, upcoming monthly inflation data, and finer details of the trade agreement, which is reportedly nearing finalisation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He added that strength in the auto and healthcare sectors reflects better-than-expected earnings, while IT underperformed amid a global selloff linked to AI-related volatility. Broader markets lagged, with Midcap and Smallcap indices posting modest declines.

"Globally, sentiment stayed cautious due to weak US retail sales and persistent AI-related disruptions, keeping investors risk-averse ahead of key US employment data.

"Meanwhile, domestic markets have begun to benefit from improving FII flows, which have turned positive and are expected continue due to upside in GDP forecast and moderation in India's valuations," Nair said.

Asian markets

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher. Japanese markets were closed on account of National Foundation Day.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.44 per cent to $69.78 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 69.45 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors outpaced the FIIs, by acquiring stocks worth Rs 1,174.21 crore, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's Jan power demand hits 16-year high at 143 bn units
India's Jan power demand hits 16-year high at 143 bn units
Budget themes paint it as a reformative exercise
Budget themes paint it as a reformative exercise
'Cybersecurity incidenets could surge 20 pc this year'
'Cybersecurity incidenets could surge 20 pc this year'
UPI Growth Slowdown Rings Alarm
UPI Growth Slowdown Rings Alarm
Budget stays committed to long-term growth drivers
Budget stays committed to long-term growth drivers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border5:46

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border

Sunetra Pawar meets PM Modi, HM Shah in Parliament1:02

Sunetra Pawar meets PM Modi, HM Shah in Parliament

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts1:07

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO