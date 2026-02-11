Sensex, Nifty close almost unchanged in choppy trade

Domestic equities may enter a brief consolidation phase following this week's strong rally driven by the US-India trade deal.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note in a choppy session on Wednesday as gains in PSU banks and auto shares were offset by losses in IT stocks.

Key Points NSE Nifty inched up 18.70 points

Market attention has shifted back to mixed Q3 results

Domestic markets have begun to benefit from improving FII flows

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 84,233.64.

During the day, it hit a high of 84,487.34 and a low of 84,081.25.

The NSE Nifty inched up 18.70 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 25,953.85.

Gainers and losers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Eternal, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

On the other hand, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India, IndiGo, Trent, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharat Electronics Ltd were among the gainers.

What experts say

"Domestic equities may enter a brief consolidation phase following this week's strong rally driven by the US-India trade deal.

"Market attention has shifted back to mixed Q3 results, upcoming monthly inflation data, and finer details of the trade agreement, which is reportedly nearing finalisation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He added that strength in the auto and healthcare sectors reflects better-than-expected earnings, while IT underperformed amid a global selloff linked to AI-related volatility. Broader markets lagged, with Midcap and Smallcap indices posting modest declines.

"Globally, sentiment stayed cautious due to weak US retail sales and persistent AI-related disruptions, keeping investors risk-averse ahead of key US employment data.

"Meanwhile, domestic markets have begun to benefit from improving FII flows, which have turned positive and are expected continue due to upside in GDP forecast and moderation in India's valuations," Nair said.

Asian markets

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher. Japanese markets were closed on account of National Foundation Day.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.44 per cent to $69.78 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 69.45 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors outpaced the FIIs, by acquiring stocks worth Rs 1,174.21 crore, according to exchange data.