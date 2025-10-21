HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty begin Samvat 2082 on firm note

Sensex, Nifty begin Samvat 2082 on firm note

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 21, 2025 14:36 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rose in the opening session of special Muhurat trading on Tuesday, driven by buying in bank and IT shares amid a positive trend in global markets.

Diwali Trading

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 186.07 or 0.22 per cent to 84,549.44 points, marking a firm start of the new Samvat Year 2082.

 

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 53.40 points or 0.21 per cent to 25,896.55.

Among the Sensex shares, Infosys, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, BEL and Power Grid were among the lead gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, and Titan were the among the laggards.

Broader markets also advanced with the BSE MidCap gaining 162.73 points or 0.35 per cent and BSE SmallCap by 511.25 points or 0.96 per cent.

All the sectoral indices were trading in positive territory led by Industrials, Information Technology, and Services indices.

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by Indian stock exchanges on Diwali, a Hindu festival considered auspicious for new beginnings, including investments.

Asian markets closed higher. Shanghai's Composite benchmark increased by 1.36 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.77 per cent, South Korea's Kospi went up 0.24 per cent, and Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.15 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
