Sensex jumps 855 pts on buying in banking, IT shares

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
April 21, 2025 16:22 IST

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, registering their fifth day of rally on the back of buying in banking and IT shares after encouraging quarterly earnings and foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 855.30 points or 1.09 per cent to settle above the 79,000 mark at 79,408.50.

During the day, it surged 1,081.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 79,635.05.

 

The NSE Nifty climbed 273.90 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 24,125.55.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints and Nestle were among the laggards.

HDFC Bank shares climbed over 1 per cent after the leading private lender reported a 7 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 18,835 crore.

Infosys shares rallied over 2 per cent after the company's March quarter net profit rose by 3.3 per cent sequentially.

Reliance Industries shares surged nearly 2 per cent which also boosted the rally in benchmark indices.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,667.94 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Shanghai SSE Composite settled in the positive territory while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 ended lower. Markets were closed in Hong Kong.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.71 per cent to$66.25 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Shippers rush to reach US shores amid tariff pause
What helped Sun Pharma stay on its feet
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Will India Sink or Reform?
Proposed RBI norms may hit gold-loan NBFCs: Analysts
'Jiostar's Content Library Is Larger Than Netflix'

