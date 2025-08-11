HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex jumps 746 points amid fresh foreign fund inflows, rally in US peers

August 11, 2025 16:38 IST

Benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 746 points to close above the 80,000 mark on Monday following buying in oil, auto and banking shares amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share Sensex jumped 746.29 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 80,604.08 with 26 of its constituents ending higher.

During the day, it surged 778.26 points or 0.97 per cent to 80,636.05.

The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped by 221.75 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,585.05.

 

"The market saw a relief rally post a 3-month low; a positive global cue and a gradual return of FIIs supported the sentiment.

"Investors are positively assessing the upcoming US-Russia Summit this week, which may possibly give way to a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions.

"While a near-term caution may still prevail, the more definite assessment of the US trade and growth impact is yet to be assessed fully," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Eternal, Trent, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

However, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi ended marginally lower.

Markets in Japan were closed due to a holiday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,932.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.45 per cent to $66.29 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
