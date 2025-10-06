HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex jumps 583 points, Nifty ends above 25,000

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: October 06, 2025 16:57 IST

Stock markets rallied for the third consecutive day on Monday, with benchmark Sensex climbing 583 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,000-level following value buying in IT and financial shares.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12.

During the day, it zoomed 639.25 points or 0.78 per cent to 81,846.42.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged by 183.40 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,077.65. Nifty advanced 466 points or 1.89 per cent in three sessions to regain the 25,000 level on Monday on value buying by investors.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

However, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Titan were among the laggards.

"The domestic equity market ended the session on a positive note, led by gains in the financial services and IT sectors, ahead of the Q2 results.

"The banking index outperformed, bolstered by strong quarterly updates announced by large scheduled banks and attractive valuations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped nearly 5 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.78 per cent to 65.68 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,583.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

