Home  » Business » Sensex jumps 410 pts on buying in banking shares

Sensex jumps 410 pts on buying in banking shares

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: May 21, 2025 17:04 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Wednesday, snapping their three-day falling streak on the back of buying in blue-chips HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and a firm trend in Asian peers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 410.19 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 81,596.63.

During the day, it surged 835.2 points or 1.02 per cent to 82,021.64.

 

The NSE Nifty climbed 129.55 points or 0.52 per cent to 24,813.45.

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Nestle, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards.

Moody's Ratings said on Wednesday said India is well-positioned to deal with the negative effects of US tariffs and global trade disruptions as domestic growth drivers and low dependence on exports anchor the economy.

In a note on India, the agency said government initiatives to boost private consumption, expand manufacturing capacity and increase infrastructure spending will help offset the weakening outlook for global demand.

Among Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng in settled in the positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.

"Markets exhibited a broadly positive undertone today; however, overall sentiment remained confined within a narrow range, indicating risk of “sell on rallies” strategy in the near future amid escalating uncertainty around India - US trade negotiations," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.19 per cent to $66.16 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,016.10 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
