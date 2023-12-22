News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex gets a boost from IT stocks; climbs 242 points

Sensex gets a boost from IT stocks; climbs 242 points

Source: PTI
December 22, 2023 16:27 IST
Stock markets extended gains for a second day on Friday following buying in IT stocks and firm trends in the US markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.86 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 71,106.96.

During the day, it jumped 394.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 71,259.55.

 

The broader Nifty went up by 94.35 points or 0.44 per cent to 21,349.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6 per cent, the most among the frontline companies.

HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel were the other major winners.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, "The 'buy on dips' strategy continues to drive investors during the subdued week.

"Mid and small caps remain in the limelight, benefiting from ease in oil prices and the anticipation of a potential rate cut in CY24, supported by slower-than-expected US GDP growth and weakness in the dollar, signalling early rate cuts."

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled with gains while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong Seoul ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.01 per cent to $80.19 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,636.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
