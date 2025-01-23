HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex gains 115 points on buying in IT, consumer stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 23, 2025 17:07 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the second session on Thursday due to intense buying in IT, consumer durables and commodity stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In a volatile trade, the 30-share index rose 115.39 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 76,520.38.

During the session, it climbed 338.55 points or 0.44 per cent to hit a high of 76,743.54.

The broader NSE Nifty added 50 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 23,205.35.

 

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai ended higher, while Hong Kong and Seoul closed lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.20 per cent to $79.16 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,026.25 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

