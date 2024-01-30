News
Sensex falls 802 points; Reliance drags

Sensex falls 802 points; Reliance drags

Source: PTI
January 30, 2024 17:07 IST
Benchmark equity indices declined on Tuesday, a day after recording sharp gains, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1 per cent due to selling in Reliance Industries, ITC and Bajaj Finance.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 71,139.90.

During the day, it plummeted 865.85 points or 1.20 per cent to 71,075.72.

 

The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell by 5.03 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, ITC and NTPC were among the other major laggards.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the positive territory while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.21 per cent to $82.57 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 110.01 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
