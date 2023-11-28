News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends up 204 points on fag-end buying

Sensex ends up 204 points on fag-end buying

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 28, 2023 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty snapped two days of losses to close higher on Tuesday on the back of fag-end buying in auto, power and metal shares helped by fresh foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 204.16 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 66,174.20 in a volatile trade.

During the day, it hit a high of 66,256.20 and a low of 65,906.65.

 

The Nifty gained 95 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 19,889.70.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Titan and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

ITC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Power Grid were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai settled with gains while Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.19 per cent to $80.93 a barrel.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,625.21 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!
Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!
200 of the 789 aircraft may be grounded by March-end
200 of the 789 aircraft may be grounded by March-end
Secrets From The MasterChef Kitchen...
Secrets From The MasterChef Kitchen...
'India and Pakistan fans have elephant's memory'
'India and Pakistan fans have elephant's memory'
20 held in Lanka for observing Prabhakaran's birthday
20 held in Lanka for observing Prabhakaran's birthday

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans

Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans

'Markets may experience turbulence'

'Markets may experience turbulence'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances