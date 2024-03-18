News
Sensex ends up 105 points; metal, auto shares shine

Sensex ends up 105 points; metal, auto shares shine

Source: PTI
March 18, 2024 17:06 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher in a volatile trade on Monday as cautious investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week and rising crude oil prices.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 104.99 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 72,748.42.

During the day, it gyrated between a high of 72,985.89 and a low of 72,314.16.

 

The NSE Nifty rose by 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent, to 22,055.70.

From the Sensex basket, Tata Steel jumped over 5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Maruti were the other biggest gainers.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were among the laggards.

Auto, metal, commodities and healthcare shares gained while IT and teck stocks faced losses.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled higher.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 848.56 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.87 per cent to USD 86.08 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
