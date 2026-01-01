HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex ends in red; ITC is biggest drag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 01, 2026 17:14 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on the first trading session of 2026, as massive selling in ITC stocks and foreign fund outflows diminished the initial enthusiasm.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,188.60 on Thursday.

During the day, it hit a high of 85,451.70 and a low of 85,101.52, fluctuating 350.18 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up marginally by 16.95 points or 0.06 per cent to end at 26,146.55.

From the 30-Sensex firms, ITC tanked 9.69 per cent, following Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints,  Bharat Electronics and ICICI Bank.

In contrast, NTPC, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the gainers.

Shares of cigarette and tobacco product makers tumbled after the government notified February 1 as the date from which additional excise duty on tobacco products, and a health cess on pan masala will be levied.

Godfrey Phillips India plummeted 17.09 per cent.

Asian and European markets were closed on Thursday for the New Year's Day holiday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,597.38 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,759.64 crore, according to exchange data.

In the entire 2025, Sensex rallied 7,081.59 points or 9 per cent, and Nifty zoomed 2,484.8 points or 10.50 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
