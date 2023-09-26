News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 78 points on profit taking

Sensex ends down 78 points on profit taking

Source: PTI
September 26, 2023 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex closed lower by 78 points in a listless trade on Tuesday due to select profit taking in IT and banking shares in line with weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 78.22 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 65,945.47 with 14 of its components closing lower and 16 advancing.

During the day, it declined 158.06 points or 0.23 per cent to a low of 65,865.63.

 

The broader Nifty dipped 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 19,664.70.

Among Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Nestle, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.79 per cent to $92.55 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,333.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Greed, adventurism bull market traits'
'Greed, adventurism bull market traits'
The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth
The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth
Can Rupee Dethrone The Dollar?
Can Rupee Dethrone The Dollar?
We've done our research: Babar on maiden India visit
We've done our research: Babar on maiden India visit
Fake news rules give unfettered power to govt: HC
Fake news rules give unfettered power to govt: HC
WC: Massive setback for SL as top bowler ruled out
WC: Massive setback for SL as top bowler ruled out
No salary for Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani
No salary for Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Has India's 'Bad Bank' Worked Or Not?

Has India's 'Bad Bank' Worked Or Not?

'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'

'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances