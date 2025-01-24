HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex ends down 330 points dragged by realty, healthcare stocks

Sensex ends down 330 points dragged by realty, healthcare stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 24, 2025 17:27 IST

x

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with losses in a volatile session on Friday, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to realty, oil & gas and healthcare stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Unabated foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 329.92 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 76,190.46.

During the day, it slumped 428.63 points or 0.56 per cent to 76,091.75.

The NSE Nifty declined 113.15 points or 0.49 per cent to 23,092.20.

 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Tokyo ended lower.

The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to about 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent.

US president Donald Trump, on Thursday, addressed the World Economic Forum, where he offered business leaders low taxes if they manufacture their products in the US while threatening them with tariffs if they don't.

Addressing the forum's Annual Meeting in Davos through video conferencing, Trump also said he is going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down oil prices and asserted that if prices come down, the Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately.

Throughout the world, food prices went through the roof, the president said, and he took immediate action to control inflation in America.

"I promise to eliminate 10 old regulations for every new regulation... I am going to pass the largest tax cuts in American history to help our people," he noted.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,462.52 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.27 per cent to $78.50 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why analysts are bullish about HDFC Bank stock
Why analysts are bullish about HDFC Bank stock
Demand woes may keep a lid on HUL stock in near term
Demand woes may keep a lid on HUL stock in near term
Co-location could be BSE's next big revenue driver
Co-location could be BSE's next big revenue driver
'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'
'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'
'NCLAT Verdict Bittersweet For CCI, Meta'
'NCLAT Verdict Bittersweet For CCI, Meta'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Watch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

webstory image 3

7 High-Fibre Foods To Supercharge Your Diet

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree0:38

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree

Watch: Farooq Abdullah sings 'Tune mujhe bulaya Sherawaliye' bhajan1:01

Watch: Farooq Abdullah sings 'Tune mujhe bulaya...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD