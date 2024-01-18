News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 314 points; HDFC Bank major drag

Sensex ends down 314 points; HDFC Bank major drag

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 18, 2024 17:12 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the third day running on Thursday, dragged by continuous selling in HDFC Bank and profit-taking in consumer durables and utility shares.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 313.90 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 71,186.86.

During the day, it tanked 835.26 points or 1.16 per cent to 70,665.50.

The Nifty declined 109.70 points or 0.51 per cent to 21,462.25.

 

During the day, it plunged 286.4 points or 1.32 per cent to 21,285.55.

The heavy fall in the markets comes on the back of a recent record-breaking rally.

The BSE benchmark hit an all-time high of 73,427.59 on Tuesday, and the Nifty also reached its lifetime peak of 22,124.15 the same day.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Nestle and Maruti were the major laggards.

HDFC Bank fell over 3 per cent, extending its previous days' huge fall, after the company's December quarter earnings failed to impress investors.

The private lender alone contributed 305 points to the fall.

Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled lower while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,578.13 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to $78.27 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
