News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 284 points on foreign fund outflows

Sensex ends down 284 points on foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 01, 2023 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the second day in a row on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Stocks

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 63,591.33.

During the day, it fell 324.47 points or 0.50 per cent to 63,550.46.

The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47 to 18,989.15.

 

Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Maruti, JSW Steel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the green while Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.31 per cent to 86.13 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 696.02 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Manufacturing activities in India decelerated in October as new orders increased at the slowest pace in a year, triggering a softer rise in output and employment, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped from 57.5 in September to 55.5 in October, the slowest rate of expansion since February.

"The domestic indices were responding to the global signals ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision later in the day, while the global market was also assimilating to the mixed bag of US corporate earnings reports.

"Markets anticipate a status quo in the Fed policy, however, sustenance of the high rate for a prolonged period is the issue.

"Ease in demand, as reflected by October PMI data, led to more cautiousness in India compared to Asian and European peers.

"However, good H1 gross tax collection and in-line expectation monthly volume demand by the auto sector, resulted in a minimal negative effect," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

GST collections in October stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, the second highest-ever, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget 2024: 'We have to be intelligent'
Budget 2024: 'We have to be intelligent'
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
Why do you need more time, Jarange asks Shinde govt
Why do you need more time, Jarange asks Shinde govt
Santner, Jadeja: Impactful fielders at World Cup 2023
Santner, Jadeja: Impactful fielders at World Cup 2023
'We can't seem to get anything going at the moment'
'We can't seem to get anything going at the moment'
At Rs 1.72 lakh cr, Oct GST collection is 2nd highest
At Rs 1.72 lakh cr, Oct GST collection is 2nd highest

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Global factors are making investors nervous'

'Global factors are making investors nervous'

What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!

What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances