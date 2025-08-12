HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex drops 368 points dragged by bank stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
August 12, 2025 17:06 IST

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday dragged down by blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of domestic and US inflation data.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 368.49 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 80,235.59.

During the day, it hit a high of 80,997.67 and a low of 80,164.36, gyrating 833.31 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 97.65 points or 0.40 per cent to 24,487.40.

Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-Russia talks on August 15.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

However, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the major gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $66.75 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,202.65 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
