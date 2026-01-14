HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex drops 245 points on persistent foreign fund outflows

Sensex drops 245 points on persistent foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 17:09 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, extending their previous day's losses, due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking blue-chip stocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff-related uncertainties also unnerved investors, traders said.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71.

During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52 per cent to 83,185.20.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 25,665.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,181.78 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99 per cent to $64.82 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Growth triggers missing in Dabur
Growth triggers missing in Dabur
Q3 revenue miss keeps Trent on back foot
Q3 revenue miss keeps Trent on back foot
'Equity Market Poised For Comeback In 2026'
'Equity Market Poised For Comeback In 2026'
Wholesale price inflation rises marginally to 0.83% in Dec
Wholesale price inflation rises marginally to 0.83% in Dec
HCLTech counts on M&As to add 1.5% to revenue
HCLTech counts on M&As to add 1.5% to revenue

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport0:54

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls6:48

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls

Pakistani drones near LoC: Locals expose Pak's nefarious activity8:54

Pakistani drones near LoC: Locals expose Pak's nefarious...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO