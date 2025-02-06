HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex drops 213 points; Airtel, ITC major drags

Sensex drops 213 points; Airtel, ITC major drags

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 06, 2025 16:36 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slid for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 213.12 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 78,058.16.

During the day, it tumbled 427.29 points or 0.54 per cent to 77,843.99.

 

The NSE Nifty declined 92.95 points or 0.39 per cent to 23,603.35 with 30 of its constituents closing lower.

Among Sensex scrips, Bharti Airtel, Titan, NTPC, State Bank of India, ITC, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Adani Ports, Infosys, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers on Wednesday offloading equities worth Rs 1,682.83 crore, according to exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday started deliberations on the monetary policy and the decision will be announced on Friday.

"The benchmark indices experienced a moderate decline as investors awaited the RBI's decision on a potential rate cut amidst the ongoing trade war.

"The broader market remained cautious and in a consolidation phase despite the government's focus on boosting consumption to cushion lower growth," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.60 per cent to $75.06 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Startups To Altman: Make OpenAI Affordable
Startups To Altman: Make OpenAI Affordable
'Govt Unsure How To File Economy Upwards'
'Govt Unsure How To File Economy Upwards'
'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'
'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'
'Portfolios Need To Be Balanced This Year'
'Portfolios Need To Be Balanced This Year'
'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'
'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Green Tomato-Chilly Sabzi: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Touring Japan With Soha-Kunal

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor mobbed by fans at the 'Loveyapa' screening0:45

Janhvi Kapoor mobbed by fans at the 'Loveyapa' screening

Protesters torch Mujibur Rehman's house in Dhaka3:36

Protesters torch Mujibur Rehman's house in Dhaka

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night0:49

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD