HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex down 297 points on foreign fund outflows

Sensex down 297 points on foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 17:21 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian and European markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Reversing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 297.07 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,029.98.

During the day, it dropped 545.43 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,781.62.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 81.85 points or 0.32 per cent to 25,145.50.

 

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Trent, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were the major laggards among Sensex stocks.

However, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

"Equity markets saw broad-based profit-booking amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers, as weak cues from Asian and European peers dampened investor sentiment.

"Renewed US砲hina trade tensions reignited risk aversion, prompting a shift toward safe-haven assets such as gold and US Treasury bonds, while equities came under pressure on concerns of escalating global trade uncertainty," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.82 per cent to $62.17 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 240.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Now you can make final PF pension withdrawal after 3 years
Now you can make final PF pension withdrawal after 3 years
'Don't Put Significant Portfolio In Gold, Silver'
'Don't Put Significant Portfolio In Gold, Silver'
Legal Tussles Rock India's IT Sector
Legal Tussles Rock India's IT Sector
Fraud Spike: SBI Bears the Brunt
Fraud Spike: SBI Bears the Brunt
How Your Grievances Can Be Fixed!
How Your Grievances Can Be Fixed!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Forbidden Love Stories

webstory image 2

10 Diane Keaton Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Shanaya Kapoor at Mumbai airport1:17

SPOTTED: Shanaya Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Bihar polls: JD(U) MLA sits outside Nitish's house over ticket 0:40

Bihar polls: JD(U) MLA sits outside Nitish's house over...

PM Modi, Mongolian President hold bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House2:20

PM Modi, Mongolian President hold bilateral meeting at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO