HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex down 109 points, ends 2024 with over 8% gains

Sensex down 109 points, ends 2024 with over 8% gains

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 16:38 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in the final session of 2024 on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the global markets.

Market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Falling for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 109.12 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 78,139.01.

Intra-day, it tanked 687.34 points or 0.87 per cent to 77,560.79.

 

The NSE Nifty dipped marginally by 0.10 points to settle at 23,644.80.

In the entire 2024, the Sensex jumped 5,898.75 points or 8.16 per cent, and the Nifty surged 1,913.4 points or 8.80 per cent.

The BSE benchmark Sensex hit its record peak of 85,978.25 on September 27 this year, and the NSE Nifty also reached the lifetime high of 26,277.35 on the same day.

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies were the major laggards on Tuesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,893.16 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, and Shanghai settled lower while Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

Markets were closed in Tokyo and Seoul for New Year holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.46 per cent to $74.34 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
The Finance Minister Who Changed India
The Finance Minister Who Changed India
'Next 2-3 Months Crucial For Equities'
'Next 2-3 Months Crucial For Equities'
Santa Claus Rally in SMID Stocks
Santa Claus Rally in SMID Stocks
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vidya Balan's Most Iconic Sari Moments

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2025

webstory image 3

The Richest Chief Minister Is...

VIDEOS

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari1:44

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach1:09

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach

Kangana arrives on 'Bigg Boss 18' sets to promote her film 'Emergency'1:06

Kangana arrives on 'Bigg Boss 18' sets to promote her...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD