Sensex down 109 points, ends 2024 with over 8% gains

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in the final session of 2024 on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the global markets.

Falling for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 109.12 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 78,139.01.

Intra-day, it tanked 687.34 points or 0.87 per cent to 77,560.79.

The NSE Nifty dipped marginally by 0.10 points to settle at 23,644.80.

In the entire 2024, the Sensex jumped 5,898.75 points or 8.16 per cent, and the Nifty surged 1,913.4 points or 8.80 per cent.

The BSE benchmark Sensex hit its record peak of 85,978.25 on September 27 this year, and the NSE Nifty also reached the lifetime high of 26,277.35 on the same day.

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies were the major laggards on Tuesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,893.16 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, and Shanghai settled lower while Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

Markets were closed in Tokyo and Seoul for New Year holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.46 per cent to $74.34 a barrel.