Sensex dives 765 points amid foreign fund exodus, tariff jitters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: August 08, 2025 16:50 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Friday amid non-stop foreign fund outflows and tariff-related jitters.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 765.47 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 79,857.79.

During the day, it tumbled 847.42 points or 1.05 per cent to 79,775.84.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 232.85 points or 0.95 per cent to 24,363.30.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

However, NTPC, Titan, Trent, ITC and Bajaj Finserv were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,997.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DII), however, bought stocks worth Rs 10,864.04 crore in the previous trade.

The initial 25 per cent tariffs announced by the US on Indian imports came into effect Thursday.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.59 per cent to $66.82 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
