Sensex dives 556 points, Nifty settles below 25,000

Sensex dives 556 points, Nifty settles below 25,000

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
September 25, 2025 16:14 IST

Stock markets closed with losses for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 555.95 points due to relentless foreign fund outflows and concerns over the US H-1B visa fee, making investors jittery.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 555.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 81,159.68.

During the day, it dropped 622.74 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,092.89.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 166.05 points or 0.66 per cent to 24,890.85.

A weak trend in global peers also hit the investor sentiment, analysts said.

Among Sensex firms, Trent, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, NTPC, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.

However, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

"The Nifty slipped below the psychological 25,000 mark today, deepening its bearish streak as a host of global and domestic headwinds rattled investor confidence.

"Persistent FII outflows, a record-weak rupee, and renewed worries over the US H-1B visa fee hike - seen as a drag on Indian IT earnings - have all combined to sour sentiment," Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder - Livelong Wealth, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,425.75 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended in positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.55 per cent to $68.93 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
UPI Boom Drives Down Cash Demand
Reality show to apps, Mathrubootham spreads funding wings
BFSI Sector Set For Boom With Rs 58K Cr IPOs
Virat Kohli, India's No.1 Celebrity Brand
Reliance on MNCs for strategic audits must be cut: MCA

