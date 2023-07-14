News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex closes above 66,000-mark for 1st time

Sensex closes above 66,000-mark for 1st time

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark BSE Sensex closed above the historic 66,000-mark for the first time while NSE Nifty hit a new all-time closing high driven by heavy buying in IT counters and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

Optimism in global equity markets also helped the local markets maintain their winning momentum for a second day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 502.01 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at its new all-time closing high of 66,060.90.

 

During the day, it rallied 600.9 points or 0.91 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 66,159.79.

The NSE Nifty went up by 150.75 points or 0.78 per cent to end at a new record high of 19,564.50.

During the day, it reached its lifetime intra-day peak of 19,595.35, registering a jump of 181.6 points or 0.93 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services jumped over 5 per cent and Tech Mahindra rallied 4.51 per cent.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Steel, Nestle, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were also among the major gainers.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Titan, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Tokyo settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly with gains.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

The wholesale price-based inflation rate declined to (-) 4.12 per cent in June on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,237.93 crore after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

"The controlled inflation in the US has instilled optimism among investors that a 25-bps rate hike would be adequate to stabilise the US economy.

This improved prospect has contributed to the strong buying of Indian IT stocks despite muted Q1 earnings.

"Furthermore, the broad-based rally in the domestic market was supported by India's consecutive third-month decrease in wholesale prices, along with the positive involvement of FIIs," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.09 per cent to $81.29 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Investors should stay invested'
'Investors should stay invested'
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
'India is a equity market to invest in'
'India is a equity market to invest in'
India's journey from Chandrayaan 1 to Chandrayaan 3
India's journey from Chandrayaan 1 to Chandrayaan 3
Indian student attacked by Khalistan supporters in Aus
Indian student attacked by Khalistan supporters in Aus
ISRO aims for Moon with blast-off of Chandrayaan-3
ISRO aims for Moon with blast-off of Chandrayaan-3
UP govt withdraws Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security
UP govt withdraws Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Senseless To Predict Nifty Direction

Senseless To Predict Nifty Direction

'Growth is fragile'

'Growth is fragile'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances