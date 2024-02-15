News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs 228 points on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M

Sensex climbs 228 points on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 15, 2024 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 225 points to reclaim the 72,000-mark on Thursday, while the Nifty settled close to the 22,000 level, supported by hectic buying in market heavyweights M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Besides, a heavy rush on auto, energy and utility counters also helped the indices, traders said.

 

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 72,050.38.

The index opened strong and touched a high of 72,164.97 and a low of  71,644.44 during intra-day trades.

Shares of HDFC Bank surged 2.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,413.75 apiece against its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty also gained 70.70 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 21,910.75.

"The benchmark indexes inched higher, mirroring the positive sentiment prevailing in the global market.

"The disinflation trend in the Euro zone, coupled with better earnings, lifted investor sentiment.

"Despite the broad-based recovery, market participants are more inclined towards quality large-cap stocks owing to the prevailing valuation gap, which led them to exercise caution on small and mid-caps," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

M&M was the biggest gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 6.51 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Wipro.

In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HUL, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled with gains, while South Korea's Kospi slipped into the red.

China's financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.09 per cent to $81.53 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who Fared Better? Modi Or Manmohan
Who Fared Better? Modi Or Manmohan
Banks, FinTech Need IT Experts Urgently!
Banks, FinTech Need IT Experts Urgently!
Rs 15 Trillion In Taxes Comes Via...
Rs 15 Trillion In Taxes Comes Via...
Unconstitutional: SC shuts down electoral bonds scheme
Unconstitutional: SC shuts down electoral bonds scheme
PIX: Rohit, Jadeja centuries put India in control
PIX: Rohit, Jadeja centuries put India in control
Anweshipin Kandethum Review
Anweshipin Kandethum Review
Now, Indian-origin elderly motel owner shot dead in US
Now, Indian-origin elderly motel owner shot dead in US

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?

Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?

India's Big Guns Firing On Capex Front

India's Big Guns Firing On Capex Front

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances