News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs 167 points on buying in bank shares, Reliance

Sensex climbs 167 points on buying in bank shares, Reliance

Source: PTI
February 09, 2024 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex rebounded by 167 points in a volatile trade on Friday amid buying in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 167.06 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 71,595.49.

During the day, it hit a high of 71,676.49 and a low of 71,200.31.

The Nifty rose by 64.55 points or 0.30 per cent to 21,782.50.

 

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Wipro were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

"After a volatile session, the market ended on a positive note, aided by a rebound in banking stocks after yesterday's sell-off.

"Mid and smallcap indices bled the most as the sentiment on the broader indices remains vigilant due to their rich valuation," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory while Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,933.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.04 per cent to USD 81.66 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The more we automate, the more...'
'The more we automate, the more...'
'Global investors want to pay premium for India story'
'Global investors want to pay premium for India story'
Revealed: Swiggy, Ola, Flipkart's IPO Plan
Revealed: Swiggy, Ola, Flipkart's IPO Plan
Covid mutated 223 times, not deadly anymore: Govt
Covid mutated 223 times, not deadly anymore: Govt
53 awarded Bharat Ratna so far, maximum in 2024
53 awarded Bharat Ratna so far, maximum in 2024
97 crore Indians eligible to vote in LS polls: EC
97 crore Indians eligible to vote in LS polls: EC
Why the sprint queen is hanging up her spikes...
Why the sprint queen is hanging up her spikes...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The Mystery of ZEE and DIIs

The Mystery of ZEE and DIIs

GOOD News! No Drug Price Hike In 2024

GOOD News! No Drug Price Hike In 2024

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances