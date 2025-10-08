HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Selling in blue-chips RIL, HDFC Bank drag Sensex down by 153 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 08, 2025 16:48 IST

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday, snapping their four-day rally following selling in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 153.09 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,773.66.

During the day, it hit a high of 82,257.74 and a low of 81,646.08, gyrating 611.66 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 62.15 points or 0.25 per cent to 25,046.15.

 

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Sun Pharma, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

However, Titan, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest gainers.

“Key indices witnessed a volatile session, tempered by profit booking after a sharp rally. Investor caution dominated ahead of the Q2 earnings season, as market participants reassessed valuations and growth prospects,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday, as they bought equities worth Rs 1,440.66 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.16 per cent to $66.21 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Payment apps, DoT help avert Rs 200 cr potential fraud loss
Tata Capital's Rs 15,512 cr IPO fully subscribed
When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy
Mercedes clocks record Navratri sale of 2,500 cars
Why Is Mehli Mistry Against Noel Tata?
