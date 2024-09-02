News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sebi removed 15,000 sites with unauthorised advice in three months

Sebi removed 15,000 sites with unauthorised advice in three months

By Khushboo Tiwari
September 02, 2024 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said on Friday that the market regulator in the last three months had removed around 15,000 content sites linked to unregistered finfluencers or providing unauthorised investment advice.

Sebi

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, he said there was successful engagement with the technology providers who are complying with the regulator’s request.

 

Sebi has received over 1,000 responses on the recent consultation paper concerning overhaul of the norms on registered investment advisors (RIAs) and research analysts (RAs), Varshney added.

The proposal is expected to be on the agenda of the Sebi board in its next meeting scheduled at the end of September.

On Thursday, Sebi issued the notification restricting the association of its regulated entities such as brokers and mutual funds with unregistered entities or finfluencers.

Sebi had approved the norms in its previous board meeting.

Regulator notifies stricter F&O selection criteria

Market regulator Sebi on Friday notified the stricter criteria for selection of stocks in the F&O segment.

The new norms are expected to lead to churn in the stocks that are available for trading in the F&O market.

Under the new norms, stocks will have to meet enhanced criteria around market capitalisation, trading volume, and market-wide position limits.

This is aimed at ensuring only stocks with sufficient market depth get selected for derivatives trading.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Khushboo Tiwari
Source: source
 
Print this article
Banks Caught In A Trap
Banks Caught In A Trap
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions
Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions
Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!
Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!
Duleep Trophy: Injured Suryakumar sidelined
Duleep Trophy: Injured Suryakumar sidelined
Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead
Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead
17 monkeys found shot dead in Chhattisgarh village
17 monkeys found shot dead in Chhattisgarh village

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August

Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August

Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed

Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances