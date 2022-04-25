Sebi rejigs market data advisory panel

Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on market data that recommends policy measures pertaining to areas like securities market data access and privacy.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Rejigging its market data advisory committee, Sebi has said the panel will now have 21 members, as per the latest information with the regulator.

Earlier the committee had 20 members.

The committee is chaired by M S Sahoo, Professor at National Law University, Delhi and former chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Apart from Sahoo, the panel has CEOs of stock exchanges and depositories, representatives of various stakeholders and senior officials of Sebi as members.

Members of the committee include Nithin Kamath, founder & CEO, Zerodha Broking Ltd; Ranjit Pawar managing director, South Asia at Refinitiv; Sreekanth Nadella CEO & COO at Kfintech; Suhas Tuljapurkar managing partner, Legagis; Raman Uberoi senior advisor Government & Regulatory Relations at CRISIL and Kiran Shetty, CEO and regional head - India & South Asia at SWIFT India.

Also, BSE managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye; Mahesh Vyas, MD of CMIE; Prithvi Haldea, chairman at Prime Database; and Anuj Kumar, CEO of CAMS will continue as the members.

While Ashlesh Gosain, regional head - South Asia, Bloomberg LP, Mumbai; Reena Garg Scientist F & Head (Electronic & Information Technology Department) at BIS and Ganesh Ramakishnan Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering in IIT Bombay are no longer part of the panel.

The scope of the work of the committee includes identifying segment-wise data perimeters, data needs and gaps, recommending data privacy and data access regulations applicable to market data.

It is responsible for recommending appropriate policy for access to securities market data.

In addition, the committee recommends standardization of data definitions; data identification logic (usage of uniform codes for identifying and storing data - raw data and derived data) and data validation techniques (single source of truth, validation).