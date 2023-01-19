News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SC refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order

SC refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order

Source: PTI
January 19, 2023 18:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain the plea of US tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.

Google

Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and J B Pardiwala granted the US firm seven days to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The top court asked the NCLAT to decide Google's appeal against the competition regulator's order by March 31 this year.

 

The US firm has been asked to approach the NCLAT within three working days from Thursday for seeking adjudication on its appeal against the CCI order.

The NCLAT had on January 4 refused to grant an interim stay on the order of the competition regulator and asked Google to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty amount.

The NCLAT had admitted the search giant's challenge to the CCI slapping a Rs 1,337.76 crore fine for abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system in the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget 2023: What the pharma, healthcare industry seek
Budget 2023: What the pharma, healthcare industry seek
Budget 2023: PMAY-G May Get A Big Push
Budget 2023: PMAY-G May Get A Big Push
Why luxury carmakers will see quicker EV transition
Why luxury carmakers will see quicker EV transition
BBC film on 2002 riots is 'propaganda piece': Govt
BBC film on 2002 riots is 'propaganda piece': Govt
Pilot's fresh attack at Gehlot: Why no action on Raje
Pilot's fresh attack at Gehlot: Why no action on Raje
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!
Budget 2023: What the pharma, healthcare industry seek
Budget 2023: What the pharma, healthcare industry seek

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt Misses Divestment Target

Govt Misses Divestment Target

Now, PAN As A Single Business ID

Now, PAN As A Single Business ID

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances