News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SC clarifies on when you are NOT consumer of a bank

SC clarifies on when you are NOT consumer of a bank

Source: PTI
February 23, 2022 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A person availing the services of a bank for 'commercial purpose' is not a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act, the Supreme Court has said.

Bank

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The apex court stated that to come within the ambit of the consumer, a person will have to establish that the services were availed exclusively for earning his livelihood by means of self­ employment.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said there cannot be any straitjacket formula and such a question will have to be decided in the facts of each case, depending upon the evidence placed on record.

 

“When a person avails a service for a commercial purpose, to come within the meaning of 'consumer' as defined in the said Act, he will have to establish that the services were availed exclusively for the purposes of earning his livelihood by means of self­ employment,” the bench said.

The apex court said the Consumer Protection (Amendment) Act, 2002 clearly shows that the legislative intent is to keep the commercial transactions out of the purview of the said Act.

It said that at the same time, the intent of the Act is also to give benefit to a person who enters into such commercial transactions, when he uses such goods or avails such services exclusively for the purposes of earning his livelihood by means of self­ employment.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Shrikant G Mantri Ghar challenging the judgment and order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The NCDRC had held that the complainant was not a consumer as envisaged under Section 2(1)(d) of The Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The complainant, a stock broker, had filed a complaint against Punjab National Bank which had granted him overdraft facility.

The apex court said the relations between the appellant and the respondent is purely “business to business” relationship.

As such, the transactions would clearly come within the ambit of 'commercial purpose', the bench said in its judgement delivered on Tuesday.

It cannot be said that the services were availed “exclusively for the purposes of earning his livelihood” “by means of self­ employment”.

“If the interpretation as sought to be placed by the appellant is to be accepted, then the 'business to business' disputes would also have to be construed as consumer disputes, thereby defeating the very purpose of providing speedy and simple redressal to consumer disputes.

“We, therefore, find no error with the findings of the Commission.

"In any case, the Commission has already granted liberty to the appellant to avail of his remedy by approaching the appropriate forum, having jurisdiction. In the result, the appeal is dismissed,” the bench said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'
'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Projected 9.2% GDP growth is just for galleries'
'Projected 9.2% GDP growth is just for galleries'
Will fight and win, won't bow down: Nawab Malik
Will fight and win, won't bow down: Nawab Malik
State of emergency to be declared across Ukraine
State of emergency to be declared across Ukraine
Shanaka expects more from top-order batters
Shanaka expects more from top-order batters
The Students Are Back From Ukraine!
The Students Are Back From Ukraine!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Confusion In The Crypto Universe

Confusion In The Crypto Universe

'Govt doesn't believe unemployment is a problem'

'Govt doesn't believe unemployment is a problem'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances