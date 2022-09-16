News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SBI ready to open rupee trade account with Russian banks

SBI ready to open rupee trade account with Russian banks

By Abhijeet Lele
September 16, 2022 11:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

State Bank of India (SBI) is willing to work with Russian banks not facing sanctions and remain on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network to open a special rupee vostro account (SRVA) for invoicing in Indian currency.

SBI

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The country’s largest lender in a statement said it has not been identified as the nodal bank for handling Russia-related transactions.

In July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks in India, including SBI, to open an SRVA to promote invoicing in Indian rupee, subject to certain safeguards.

 

Accordingly, the bank in a statement said it is “making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks”, following guidelines laid out by the RBI.

The banking regulator had allowed Indian banks in July to open SRVAs with lenders of other nations to settle overseas trades in the Indian currency.

A vostro account is opened by a domestic bank with a foreign correspondent bank to act as an agent for the domestic bank.

Following the Russia-Ukraine stand-off, many Russian banks are facing sanctions from western countries.

They have also been removed from the SWIFT network.

This meant loss of access to the normal smooth and instant transactions provided by the network and disruption in payments for Russia’s valuable energy and agricultural exports.

Banks facing sanctions now have to deal directly with other banking entities, causing delays and extra costs.

In 2018, public sector lender UCO Bank was chosen to route payments from India for oil imports from Iran to overcome US sanctions.

Under the payment mechanism, the money of oil imports from Iran was to be deposited into escrow accounts of five of their banks held with state-run UCO Bank.

SBI executives said the RBI has made it very clear that opening of such special accounts is subject to sanctioned entities and any Financial Action Task Force negative list.

SBI would not be dealing with many Russian banks and entities facing sanctions since it has a large presence in developed markets that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

Some banks from countries that have significant trade with India have evinced an interest in a special vostro account.

The talks are still in the preliminary phase, they added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijeet Lele in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
DÃ©jÃ vu? Analysts ring warning bell on market rally
DÃ©jÃ vu? Analysts ring warning bell on market rally
'Market has so far surprised everyone'
'Market has so far surprised everyone'
Jio going with Nokia, Ericsson to roll out 5G in Oct
Jio going with Nokia, Ericsson to roll out 5G in Oct
Ahead of mid-term polls, Trump coins slogan in Hindi
Ahead of mid-term polls, Trump coins slogan in Hindi
It's raining public offers as markets make a comeback
It's raining public offers as markets make a comeback
ED raids 40 locations in Delhi liquor policy case
ED raids 40 locations in Delhi liquor policy case
Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles with headphones
Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles with headphones

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

It's raining public offers as markets make a comeback

It's raining public offers as markets make a comeback

Air India's 5-year plan - 30% domestic market share

Air India's 5-year plan - 30% domestic market share

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances